Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ambev by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,562 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.