Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

