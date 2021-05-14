Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

