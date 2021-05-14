American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,504 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

