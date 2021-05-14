American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Robert L. Howe Sells 6,143 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AEL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 6,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

