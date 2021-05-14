American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells $128,360.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.61. 6,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,750. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.