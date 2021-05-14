American Public Education, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 59.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

