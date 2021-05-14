American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AREC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

