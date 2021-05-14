American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Resources stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

