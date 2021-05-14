AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

