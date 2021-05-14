Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.28. 41,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

