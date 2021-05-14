Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

