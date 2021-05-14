Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.15

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.15 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 138.50 ($1.81). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 600,072 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £107.04 million and a P/E ratio of 48.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

