Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

XAIR opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

