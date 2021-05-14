Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $6.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.56. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $430.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.90. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

