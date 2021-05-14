Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 495.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 341,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,657. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

