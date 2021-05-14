Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of EPIX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. 12,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,040,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $10,806,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $9,198,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

