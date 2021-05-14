Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.18 Million

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce sales of $19.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $24.83 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $79.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 18,771,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,322,109. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

