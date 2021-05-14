Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $33.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,383. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

