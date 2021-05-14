Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.97. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 7,879,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,799,704. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

