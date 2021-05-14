Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $39.11. 6,506,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

