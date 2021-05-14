Analysts Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

RXN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,128. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

