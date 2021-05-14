Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $11.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.21 billion and the highest is $12.83 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.63. 1,045,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,460,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $683.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.60. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,582.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

