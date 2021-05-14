Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.