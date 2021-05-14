Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $406.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $368.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of TAST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 617,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $315.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

