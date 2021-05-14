Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,528. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

