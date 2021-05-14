Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nova Leap Health Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nova Leap Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Shares of CVE:NLH opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Nova Leap Health has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$52.54 million and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

