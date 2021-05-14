Analysts Offer Predictions for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC stock opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

