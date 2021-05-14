Analysts Offer Predictions for Otonomy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.10 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Otonomy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

