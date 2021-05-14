Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$0.95

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.95.

BBD.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

