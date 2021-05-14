Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Price Target at €100.87

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €89.60 ($105.41). 40,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €70.20 ($82.59) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

