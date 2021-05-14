Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,257.50

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,482 ($32.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,520.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.79. The stock has a market cap of £9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,642 ($34.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

