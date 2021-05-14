Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,257.50

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,482 ($32.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,520.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.79. The stock has a market cap of £9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,642 ($34.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit