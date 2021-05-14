Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$120.92

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last three months.

TSE RY opened at C$121.14 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$121.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.