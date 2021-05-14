Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,952. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

