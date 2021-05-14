Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Several research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,952. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.