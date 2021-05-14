Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,952. The stock has a market cap of $785.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $28.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

