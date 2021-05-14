ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.