Ansbert Gadicke Sells 17,133 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

