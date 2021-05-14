Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.65.

ANTM stock opened at $395.45 on Monday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

