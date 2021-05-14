Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.77. 29,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,726. Appian has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.