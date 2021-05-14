Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 317,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit