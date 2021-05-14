Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 317,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

