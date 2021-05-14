Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTI stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

