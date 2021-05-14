Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 7%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares were down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

