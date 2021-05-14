Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 306,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,261. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

