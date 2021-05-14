Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Holdings Lifted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources comprises about 2.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 2.89% of Arch Resources worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.