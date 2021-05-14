Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

