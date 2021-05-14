Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading Down 28% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $66,219.50 and $21.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,159,518 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.