Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

