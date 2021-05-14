Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) PT Raised to $65.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

