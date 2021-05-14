Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

