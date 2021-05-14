Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.